Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $407.59 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,866 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.41% of American Tower worth $407,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,938. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

