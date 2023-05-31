Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $538.16 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,598,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $538,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.37. 1,335,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,595. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

