Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $797.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 0.8% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $797,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in AON by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

AON stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.