Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,965 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.97% of CME Group worth $587,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. 1,225,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.