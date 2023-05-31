Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,407 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.07% of Fair Isaac worth $312,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fair Isaac by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded down $6.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $784.38. The company had a trading volume of 86,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,655. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $371.52 and a 12 month high of $796.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $722.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.02. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

