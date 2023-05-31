Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,026,535 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.21% of Walt Disney worth $332,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

DIS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,013,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,315,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

