Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,750,000 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,921,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Getty Images worth $438,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GETY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.99.

Shares of GETY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 309,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,892 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

