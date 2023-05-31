New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 3.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 1,333,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,564,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $815.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the period. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

