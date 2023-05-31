NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Trading 2.8% Higher

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.14 and last traded at $201.98. Approximately 233,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 325,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average of $204.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,868,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,157,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after purchasing an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after purchasing an additional 162,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

