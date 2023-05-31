NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Trading 2.8% Higher

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $203.14 and last traded at $201.98. Approximately 233,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 325,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.
NICE Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day moving average of $204.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Institutional Trading of NICE
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.