NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NIKE by 260.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

