Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

