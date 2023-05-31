Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.35

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 34381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,470,000 after buying an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

