NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.32

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.65. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 176,900 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

