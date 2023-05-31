Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $148.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

Nucor stock opened at $133.01 on Wednesday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

