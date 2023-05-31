NULS 24-Hour Volume Tops $934,316.62 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, NULS has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $21.90 million and $934,316.62 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,455,241 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

