NVR (NYSE:NVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Down 1.2 %

NVR stock traded down $66.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5,554.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,240. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,687.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,188.23. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,986.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $116.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total transaction of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 22,694.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 548,675.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 362,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $138,433,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.