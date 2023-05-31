Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $295.48 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $295.48 million and approximately $12.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.79 or 0.06923327 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05285206 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,644,662.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

