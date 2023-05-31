Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 0.4%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.30 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.22). 2,590,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,376,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.23).

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.56. The stock has a market cap of £558.72 million, a P/E ratio of 760.77 and a beta of 0.14.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,846.15%.

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

