OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 4,180,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,886,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

