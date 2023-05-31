OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $2.28 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.02. 2,534,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

