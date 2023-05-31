OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 2.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 212,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 48,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,876,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,884. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $85.77.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.