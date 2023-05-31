OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases 225 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.78. 408,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

