OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 1,100 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 3.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

ACN stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,443. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.75. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.