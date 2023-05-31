OMG Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.36 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. OMG Network has a total market cap of $105.71 million and $12.36 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002774 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00051841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00038890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.