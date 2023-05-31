Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 73,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 319,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Opera Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

