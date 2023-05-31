Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 21,910 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,465,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Oracle by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $252,274,000 after buying an additional 939,600 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.73. 3,873,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

