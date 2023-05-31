ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IX traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. 39,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,611. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
