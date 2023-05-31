Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.96. 294,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 926,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,668,000 after buying an additional 3,282,065 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $16,918,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,131.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,034,020 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

