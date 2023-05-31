Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $112.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

