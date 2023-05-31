Park National (NYSE:PRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.88

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $98.88 and last traded at $99.35, with a volume of 13126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.69.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. Analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

In other Park National news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of Park National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,712. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park National by 19.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

