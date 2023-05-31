Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,658 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 234,233 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 363,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,615. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Further Reading

