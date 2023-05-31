Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $34.14 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003674 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $34.14 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000742 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007817 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,027,011,081 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.