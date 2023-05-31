PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $110.00 at Nomura

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Nomura from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PDD. UBS Group reduced their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PDD from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $67.63 on Monday. PDD has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

