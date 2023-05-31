Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Perrigo has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Perrigo has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.52. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,869 shares of company stock worth $7,685,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

