PGGM Investments Acquires 5,148 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 54,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 124,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

