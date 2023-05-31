PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 7,620 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $268.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,369 shares of company stock worth $8,682,268. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.