PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

PGGM Investments cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,062 shares of company stock worth $822,433. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.