PGGM Investments Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,554 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.