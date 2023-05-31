PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.3 %

ALV opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.