PGGM Investments Sells 52,520 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 52,520 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.