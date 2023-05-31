PGGM Investments Sells 590 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

