PGGM Investments Sells 8,995 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.79.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $803.34 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.09. The firm has a market cap of $334.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

