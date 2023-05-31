PGGM Investments Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

