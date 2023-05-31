PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

