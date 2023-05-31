Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $309,000 Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after acquiring an additional 450,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,918,000 after purchasing an additional 72,538 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,186 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

