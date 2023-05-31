Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AQN opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

