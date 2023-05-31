Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

