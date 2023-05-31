Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 558 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,999 shares of company stock worth $2,386,039 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

