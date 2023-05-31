Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 701 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after purchasing an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PXD opened at $199.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.