Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 983 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Primo Water by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Primo Water by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Primo Water by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 192,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.05. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

